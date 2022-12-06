Piper Sandler Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.81.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

