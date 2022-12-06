Plains All American Pipeline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,539 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical volume of 3,692 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. 37,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,444. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 671.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,902,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

