Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.35

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 25562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Playtika to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Playtika Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.68 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

