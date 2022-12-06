Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,871,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 594,520 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $36,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE RDN opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
