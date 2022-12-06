Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $45,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,959. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $150.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -503.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

