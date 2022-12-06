Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $36.12 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 358,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Leidos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

