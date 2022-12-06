Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 25,608 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth $4,432,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.02. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.06.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

