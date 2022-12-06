Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

AJG stock opened at $196.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

