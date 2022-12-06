Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 33,344 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Entergy by 128.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.