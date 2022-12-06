Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $4.87 Million in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 359,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.
AMC stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
