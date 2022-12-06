Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 42,690 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1,070.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 26,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

