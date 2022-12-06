Polymesh Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $92.00 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17601946 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,473,507.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

