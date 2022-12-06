Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.07

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 1616571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Pontem Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pontem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pontem by 30.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,993,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,302,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 1,069,264 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth $12,324,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 3rd quarter worth $9,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Company Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

Featured Stories

