Populous Price Tops $0.0643 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $137,442.81 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.65 or 0.05717968 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00499671 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.80 or 0.30128992 BTC.

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

