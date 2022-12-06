Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Position Cut by Deer Management Co. LLC

Deer Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,394,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,148 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies makes up about 33.4% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Deer Management Co. LLC owned 8.41% of Procore Technologies worth $517,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 265,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,705,000 after purchasing an additional 97,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,677,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,093 shares of company stock worth $6,191,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. 2,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

