Prometeus Market Capitalization Tops $89.01 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $89.01 million and $2.79 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00027168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

