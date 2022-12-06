Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.94.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.28 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 732.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 176.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $312,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 233.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

