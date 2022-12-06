Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXSAP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. 17,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

