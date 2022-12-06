Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) were down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

