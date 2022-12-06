Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.22. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 3,885 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $79,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

