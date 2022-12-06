Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.22. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 3,885 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.
Rackspace Technology Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $79,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
