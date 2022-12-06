Radix 24-Hour Volume Reaches $241,653.50 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Radix has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $174.99 million and approximately $241,653.50 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,817,389,922 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

