Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $3,768,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.51. 1,350,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,339,720. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.20 and a 200-day moving average of $291.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

