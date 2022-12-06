Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV):

12/6/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $242.00 to $233.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $232.00.

11/28/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $233.00.

10/28/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $235.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

10/7/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,883. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.27.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,403,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

