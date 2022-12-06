Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Metro (MTRAF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Metro (OTCMKTS: MTRAF) recently:

11/17/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$82.00.

11/17/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.00.

11/17/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00.

11/17/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

11/17/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00.

11/7/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$75.00.

Metro Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. 224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237. Metro Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.