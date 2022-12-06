Regal Partners Ltd Lowers Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,884 shares during the quarter. Vimeo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.38% of Vimeo worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMEO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 39.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 940,688 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vimeo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vimeo by 39.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 450.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,572,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Price Performance

Vimeo stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,654. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vimeo Profile

VMEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.