Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 6th (AAMC, ACI, ADCT, ADXS, ALIT, ATTO, BSQR, CAR, CASS, CFRX)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 6th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT). They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR). They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS). They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Daihen (OTCMKTS:DAIPF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a 5,100.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Fujikura (OTC:FKURF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). They issued a market perform rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

