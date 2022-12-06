Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 6th (AAMC, ACI, ADCT, ADXS, ALIT, ATTO, BSQR, CAR, CASS, CFRX)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 6th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR). They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR). Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS). They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Daihen (OTCMKTS:DAIPF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a 5,100.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Fujikura (OTC:FKURF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). They issued a market perform rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). They issued an outperform rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). They issued a market perform rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.