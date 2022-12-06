Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TE Connectivity (TEL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL):

12/6/2022 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/5/2022 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2022 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/22/2022 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $154.00.

11/17/2022 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2022 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2022 – TE Connectivity had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – TE Connectivity had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – TE Connectivity had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $146.00 to $140.00.

10/18/2022 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2022 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $120.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Get TE Connectivity Ltd alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,492,000 after purchasing an additional 515,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.