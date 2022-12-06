Reviewing TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.35 billion 3.27 $463.21 million $5.88 8.74 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $185.92 million 3.89 $61.52 million $3.68 10.33

This table compares Hancock Whitney and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hancock Whitney pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hancock Whitney and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 37.70% 15.08% 1.45% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 36.13% 11.87% 1.14%

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. The company also offers loans products comprising commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential mortgages; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. In addition, it offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Further, the company facilitates investments in new market tax credit activities; and holds various foreclosed assets. The company operates 177 banking locations and 232 automated teller machines primarily in the Gulf south corridor, including southern and central Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and panhandle regions of Florida; and certain areas of east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, Dallas, and San Antonio. It also operates a loan production office in Tennessee; and a trust and asset management office in Texas. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 147 banking offices and 163 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.