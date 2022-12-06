RH (NYSE:RH) Holdings Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,591 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in RH were worth $37,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in RH by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in RH by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,537. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. UBS Group boosted their target price on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.94.

Shares of RH stock opened at $260.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $658.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.76.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

