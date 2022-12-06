RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $280.00 at UBS Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.94.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $260.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $658.51.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,216 shares of company stock worth $3,839,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RH by 146.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RH by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in RH by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 226.7% during the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

