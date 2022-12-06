Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Jakob Stausholm Sells 4,964 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.93), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($337,208.19).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,683 ($69.30). 943,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,064.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,043.42. The firm has a market cap of £92.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.11. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.34).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($68.04) to GBX 5,450 ($66.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($70.72) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.09) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,303.85 ($64.67).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

