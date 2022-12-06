Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) is Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Deep Field Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,598 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers makes up about 3.5% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. 41,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

