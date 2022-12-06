Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,049. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,892,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,482,810.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,043,800 shares of company stock worth $7,302,998. 94.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

