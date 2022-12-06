Roots (TSE:ROOT) Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Roots Price Performance

TSE ROOT opened at C$2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.05. Roots has a 52-week low of C$2.61 and a 52-week high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$123.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.15.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

