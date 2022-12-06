Rosenblatt Securities Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $96.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $130.68.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

