Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

HOLX stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.22. 1,675,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,138. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

