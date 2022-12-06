Royal Bank of Canada Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$113.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$100.03.

Shares of TD opened at C$91.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$87.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

