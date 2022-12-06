Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after acquiring an additional 680,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

