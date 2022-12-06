Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Rumble Stock Performance

RUM opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65. Rumble has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rumble Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Craft Ventures GP II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth about $9,971,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

