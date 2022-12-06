Rune Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26,408.73 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Rune has a total market cap of $26,408.73 and approximately $80.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00007869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.35382544 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

