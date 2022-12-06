RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.49. RXO shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

RXO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About RXO

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

