Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.068 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $12.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.58.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SBR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 55,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,572. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $90.73.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

