Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.068 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $12.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.58.
Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE SBR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 55,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,572. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $90.73.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
