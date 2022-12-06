Safe 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.86 or 0.00046100 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $163.84 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

