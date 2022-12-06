Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAGE. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. 2,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.