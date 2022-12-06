Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAGE. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.
Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. 2,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.