SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,729,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,930,000. Ivanhoe Electric comprises approximately 7.7% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,384,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,094,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,702,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 9.85 per share, with a total value of 4,164,254.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at 92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland acquired 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert M. Friedland acquired 422,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at 92,445,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 3.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IE traded down 0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,198. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.01 and a 52 week high of 12.65.

IE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.