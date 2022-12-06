SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Invests $981,000 in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Forum Energy Technologies accounts for about 0.3% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Forum Energy Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:FET traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

