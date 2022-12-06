SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Chesapeake Energy comprises about 0.1% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.33. 29,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.