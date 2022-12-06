Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFRGY. Barclays reduced their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($13.37) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.84) to €14.50 ($15.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Up 3.9 %

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

