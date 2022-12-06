Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Trading 6.6% Higher

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $47.90. 205,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,524,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $125.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

