Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 14 Per Share

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:SCP opened at GBX 546 ($6.66) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 516.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.92. The company has a market capitalization of £188.81 million and a PE ratio of 5,510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 454 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 738 ($9.00).

Insider Activity at Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund

In related news, insider Helen Driver acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 478 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,560 ($11,657.11).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Company Profile

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

